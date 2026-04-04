Stratford Police Arrest Repeat Offender, Seize Gun and Narcotics in Multi-Location Raid

Search Warrant Executions at 24 Enrica Rita Way, Stfd. & 955 Connecticut Ave. Bpt.

During the month of January 2026, the Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Unit developed intelligence of a mid-level narcotics dealer, supplying narcotics to street-level narcotics dealers within the Town of Stratford and City of Bridgeport.

On March 26, 2026, at approximately 0630 hours, the NVI Unit’s investigation culminated with the execution of three search warrants. One at 24 Enrica Rita Way, Stratford, CT, one at the Bridgeport Innovation Center, which is located at 955 Connecticut Avenue, Building One, Suite 1307, 3 rd floor and the person of Ernest Samuel (09-28-1985).

Ernest Samuel was taken into custody at 24 Enrica Rita Way, Stratford, CT. Ernest Samuel is a convicted felon with 27 prior arrests, many of which are narcotics related.

The execution of these three search warrants resulted in the seizure of a loaded Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver, 82.3 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 113 grams of marijuana and $409.00 of US currency.

Ernest Samuel was transported to headquarters and charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition, Illegal Transfer/ Purchase of a Firearm, Illegal Operation of a Drug Factory, Illegal Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell and Illegal Sale of a Non-Hallucinogenic Substance (Marijuana)/Subsequent Offense.

Ernest Samuel was issued an April 07, 2026, court date. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond.

The NVI Unit received assistance throughout this investigation from the Bridgeport DEA Task Force, the Bridgeport FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Task Force.