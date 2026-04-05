Stratford

Stratford Fire Department Opens Applications for Entry-Level Firefighter Exam

ByAlex

Apr 5, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

STRATFORD FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN FOR ENTRY LEVEL FIREFIGHTER EXAM
The Town of Stratford seeks qualified applicants for the position of Firefighter. Candidates must take and pass a written exam, an oral examination, a medical exam, a drug screen, a background investigation and a psychological evaluation.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
High School Diploma or State Equivalency Certificate (GED)
18 years old by April 22, 2026.
Valid motor vehicle license
U.S. Citizen
Possess a valid (not older than one year) CPAT card at the time of conditional offer.
Town will accept accredited out-of-state CPAT certifications.
Possess a Certified EMT at the time of conditional offer (State of CT or National Registry EMT)
Points awarded toward exams for veterans & residents of the Town of Stratford (documentation must be provided for both with your application, and will be validated by the Town)
Points awarded for SEMS Volunteer/Town Employees for two (2) years
Applicants who do not have a valid CPAT card at the time of a conditional offer of employment will be bypassed but kept on the eligibility list. Eligibility lists are typically valid for two to three years. Information on CPAT and requirements of the Connecticut Fire Academy recruit program and preparedness can be found here: https://portal.ct.gov/cfpc/recruit-firefighter-program/recruit-firefighter-program?language=en_US

TO APPLY
Applications for the position of Entry Level Firefighter must be submitted online. No paper applications will be accepted. For additional job information and to submit applications, go to: https://www.firefighterapp.com/StratfordFIRE

By Alex

Related Post

Stratford

Homicide Investigation Underway on Woodstock Avenue in Stratford

Apr 5, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Police Arrest Repeat Offender, Seize Gun and Narcotics in Multi-Location Raid

Apr 4, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Library Announces April Lineup of Children’s Programs and Events

Apr 3, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

Connecticut Attorney General Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Challenging Federal Election Order

Apr 5, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Homicide Investigation Underway on Woodstock Avenue in Stratford

Apr 5, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Stratford Fire Department Opens Applications for Entry-Level Firefighter Exam

Apr 5, 2026 Alex
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG CHALLENGES ROLLBACK OF LIMITS ON DANGEROUS EMISSIONS OF MERCURY AND OTHER HAZARDOUS AIR POLLUTANTS FROM POWER PLANTS

Apr 5, 2026 Alex