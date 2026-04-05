Stratford Fire Department Opens Applications for Entry-Level Firefighter Exam

STRATFORD FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN FOR ENTRY LEVEL FIREFIGHTER EXAM

The Town of Stratford seeks qualified applicants for the position of Firefighter. Candidates must take and pass a written exam, an oral examination, a medical exam, a drug screen, a background investigation and a psychological evaluation.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

High School Diploma or State Equivalency Certificate (GED)

18 years old by April 22, 2026.

Valid motor vehicle license

U.S. Citizen

Possess a valid (not older than one year) CPAT card at the time of conditional offer.

Town will accept accredited out-of-state CPAT certifications.

Possess a Certified EMT at the time of conditional offer (State of CT or National Registry EMT)

Points awarded toward exams for veterans & residents of the Town of Stratford (documentation must be provided for both with your application, and will be validated by the Town)

Points awarded for SEMS Volunteer/Town Employees for two (2) years

Applicants who do not have a valid CPAT card at the time of a conditional offer of employment will be bypassed but kept on the eligibility list. Eligibility lists are typically valid for two to three years. Information on CPAT and requirements of the Connecticut Fire Academy recruit program and preparedness can be found here: https://portal.ct.gov/cfpc/recruit-firefighter-program/recruit-firefighter-program?language=en_US

TO APPLY

Applications for the position of Entry Level Firefighter must be submitted online. No paper applications will be accepted. For additional job information and to submit applications, go to: https://www.firefighterapp.com/StratfordFIRE