Bridgeport News: One Dead, Two Injured In Family Stabbing On Laurel Avenue

Bridgeport Police arrested a 44-year-old man early Monday morning after they said he fatally stabbed one family member and injured two other relatives during an incident at a home on Laurel Avenue.

Police said Jahmar Whittingham was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived in the 960 block of Laurel Avenue around 5:00 a.m. Officers encountered Whittingham in front of the house holding a large kitchen knife. Police said he dropped the knife when ordered, but then told officers they would have to shoot him and refused further commands.

Officers tased Whittingham, but police said he pulled the prongs from his body. Officers then took him to the ground and placed him in custody.

Police said officers found 60-year-old Eric Johnson lying in front of the house with a stab wound to the chest. An 85-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the abdomen was next to him. Officers also found a 62-year-old man in the driveway on the side of the home with several stab wounds to his back and side. Police said all three victims lived in the house.

Johnson was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. The other two victims underwent surgery later in the morning. Their conditions will be updated when available, and police said their names are not being released at this time.

Whittingham is being charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. His bond will be $1 million. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

Police said Whittingham was recently a resident of South Carolina but had previously lived in Bridgeport. He had been staying at the Laurel Avenue home for several months.

Harvey Nelson, who said he was also inside the home, told DoingItLocal that he heard loud noise early in the morning and called downstairs to ask what was happening. Nelson said the incident involved family members at the home and that his brother was among those stabbed. He said the suspect later came upstairs and tried to attack him, but he was not injured.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter expressed condolences to the family and commended the responding officers.

“Our hearts go out to the entire family. They are in our prayers,” Chief Porter said. “The professionalism of our officers, in what was a very dangerous situation, prevented this from becoming a further tragedy.”