Norwalk News: Stabbing

On November 23, 2017 at 1:07 am, Patrol Division Officers responded to 7 Midwood Road for a report of an assault. Arriving officers found a male victim in the residence suffering from serious stab wounds. Officers immediately rendered aid, to include the application of a tourniquet. Norwalk Hospital EMS transported the victim to Norwalk Hospital. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to police arriving however based on the preliminary investigation it appears this is an isolated incident. The NPD Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene and Norwalk Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts. Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

