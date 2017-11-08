Westport Veterans Day Services Announced

#Westport C% – William Vornkahl, President of the Westport Veterans Council, announced that the Town of Westport will hold Veterans Day services on Saturday, November 11 in the Town Hall auditorium. The public is invited.

At 10:30 a.m., the Westport Community Band will present a “Patriotic Salute to All Veterans” program which will include marches and patriotic tunes.

The services will begin at 11:00 am, the time that the Treaty was signed to end World War I. The program will include a Veterans Day address by Staples High School Senior Brooke Kessler, President of the Rho Kappa Honor Society.

This press release was made possible by: