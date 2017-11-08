#Westport CT–On 11/01/16, Officers were dispatched to a local pharmacy as Norwalk Police were investigating the theft of a prescription pad and learned someone attempted to fill the prescriptions there. Officers on scene spoke to the pharmacy employee who had recognized the three prescriptions as fraudulent. The suspect was later identified as Luke Montgomery of Westport. An arrest warrant for Montgomery was applied for and granted. On 10/27/17, the Westport Police Department was contacted by the Southern CT State University Police Department and advised they had Montgomery in custody.

Westport officers transported Montgomery from Southern CT State University to Westport headquarters where he was charged with 21a-266 Obtaining Controlled Drugs Fraud and held on $10,000 court stipulated bond. He was unable to post bond and was transported to Norwalk Court the following day for arraignment.

(Westport Police Press Release)