6:35pm–UPDATE: Driver in custody. The passenger that bailed on Caroline Street is still at large.

UPDATE: Foot pursuit on Stuben Street. Police lost sight of him. K-9 called to the scene.

6:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– There is a police pursuit on the East Side, passenger bailed on Caroline Street, driver continuing Barnum at Brooks. He has been driving in a large circle on the east side.

This news report is made possible by: