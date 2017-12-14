Stratford News: Narcotics/Firearms Arrest

#Stratford CT–During the month of October the Stratford Police Narcotics Unit began an investigation into alleged narcotics sales within the town. The subject of the investigation, George Siler age 27 of Stratford. According to information gained throughout the investigation Siler was providing low and mid lever dealers with Heroin. Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Siler’s residence located at 943 Success Avenue. The warrant was executed on 12-12- 2017 by members of the department’s Special Response Team and Siler was found to be in possession of two stolen handguns, heroin and packaging materials.

Based on this information Siler was taken into custody and charged with:

Operating Drug Factory 21a-277(c)

Sale of Narcotics 21a-278(b)

Sales w/in 1500' Daycare 21a-278a (b)

Illegal Transfer of Firearm 29-33** (2 cts.)

Obliterated Serial Number 29-36

Theft of Firearm 53a-212

Criminal Poss. Firearm (2) Counts 53a-217

Criminal Poss. Ammunition 53a-217

Siler was held on a $250,000 dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 12-19-2017.