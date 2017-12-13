Stratford News: Narcotics Arrest

#Stratford CT–On December 6 2017 Christopher Andujar and Angel Santiago, both of Bridgeport were arrested following a search warrant executions at a Main Street address and Priscilla Street residence in Bridgeport. The warrants were the result of an investigation conducted by the Stratford Police Narcotics Unit. Bridgeport TNT and Gang Unit assisted with the warrant executions. Both Andujar and Santiago were found to be in possession of a large quantity of Heroin and Cocaine. Over ½ a kilo of Heroin and approximately 160 grans of Cocaine and packaging materials was seized.

Andujar was charged with:

Operating a Drug Factory in violation of C.G.S. 21a-277(c)

Possession with Intent to Sell Heroin in violation of C.G.S. 21a-278(b)

Possession with Intent to Sell Crack/Cocaine in violation of C.G.S. 21a-278(b)

Conspiracy to Sell Heroin in violation of C.G.S. 53a-48/21a- 278(b)

He was issued a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on12/13/2017.

Santiago was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Sell Heroin in violation of C.G.S. 21a-278(b)

Possession with Intent to Sell Crack/Cocaine in violation of C.G.S. 21a-278(b)

Operating a Drug Factory in violation of C.G.S. 21a-277(c)

Possession with Intent to Sell Heroin within 1500 Feet of a School 21a-278a(b)

He was issued a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 12-13- 2017.