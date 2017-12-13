K-9 Explosive Detection Graduation

State Police Canine Training Unit Graduated Eight K9 Teams in 190 th Explosive Detection Class

Middletown, CT (December 8, 2017): The Connecticut State Police Canine Training Unit graduated

eight K9 teams.

The canine teams, five of which are Connecticut State Police, are all trained in explosive detection. Four

of the Connecticut State Police K9 teams are assigned to the Mass Transit Unit and will patrol the train stations

and trains from New Haven to New York. The fifth CSP team will remain at the Canine Training Unit and help

with the training of future dogs.

The K9s, all labs, were donated by Guiding Eyes for the Blind after determining they were not suited for

guide work.

Connecticut State Police

TFC Steven Bellandese and K9 Jackie Mass Transit Unit

TFC Patrick Conway and K9 Guthrie Mass Transit Unit

TFC Jonathan Naples and K9 Ezra Canine Training Unit

TFC Jeffrey Poach and K9 Wheat Mass Transit Unit

TFC Kevin Reed and K9 Wrangler Mass Transit Unit

K9 Wrangler was raised on the Today Show allowing viewers to follow his growth and transition to

becoming a guide dog.

Mohegan Tribal Police Department Officer Kevin Creamer and K9 Harley

Methuen (MA) Police Department Officer Michael Havey and K9 Rumi

Vermont State Police Trooper Stephen Digregorio and K9 Jewel