Norwalk News: Burglary Suspect

#Norwalk Ct–Detectives are investigating a motor vehicle burglary that occurred on January 6, 2017 at the Fitness Edge on Westport Avenue. Credit cards and jewelry were stolen. The credit cards were subsequently used in Bridgeport. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Bell at 203-854-3183. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following:

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police Press Release)