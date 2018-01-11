Norwalk News: Police Need Your Help Identifying

On December 30, 2017, a vehicle was broken into while parked in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Pearl Street. Several credit cards were stolen and used at Walgreen’s on Main Avenue. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the pictured persons of interest in this theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sura at 203-854-3039. Anonymous tips can be sent to the following contacts:

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police Press Release)