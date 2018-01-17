Norwalk News: Narcotics Arrests

#Norwalk CT–During the prior three months, Special Services Investigators conducted a lengthy investigation into Christopher Macdow’s drug sale activities at 8 Charcoal Road. During this time, investigators made three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Christopher Macdow and co-conspirator Scott Kostrna. On January 16, 2018, the Special Services Division executed search and seizure warrants at 8 Charcoal Road. Macdow and Kostrna were both located inside the residence. Both men were taken into custody on active arrest warrants stemming from their sales of narcotics. Upon searching the residence, officers located over 300 grams of cocaine packaged in 3.5-gram weights bags for sale. Investigators also located over 300 grams of marijuana packaged for sale. Investigators also seized packaging material and

drug paraphernalia, as well as a military grade ballistic vest. Investigators also discovered a twelve-foot trailer parked on the property. The trailer was found to be stolen out of Milford in February of 2017. At the time of the theft, the trailer contained tools and other power equipment. Investigators found the trailer to contain a large volume of power equipment at the time of their search.

Arrested: Christopher Macdow, 49 of 8 Charcoal Road Norwalk Charges: Sale Narcotics (4 counts), Possession of Narcotics (4 counts), Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics within 1500’ School, Operating a Drug Factory, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Possession of Body Armor and Larceny 2.

Bond: $365,000

Arrested: Scott Kostrna, 48 of 8 Charcoal Road Norwalk Charges: Sale of Narcotics (4 counts), Possession of Narcotic (4 counts), Possession of Narcotics (4 counts), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Operating a Drug Factory, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics within 1500’ School, Criminal Possession of Body Armor and Larceny 2. Bond: $365,000

