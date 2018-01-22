Police Need Your Help

Norwalk Detectives need your help identify the pictured suspect. On October 19, 2017, the suspect made several thousand dollars worth of fraudulent purchases of jewelry and handbags at the Trumbull Mall and Saks Fifth Avenue in Greenwich using the victim’s store credit cards. The suspect had the sales associates look up the accounts using the victim’s personal information and opened several other store credit cards in the victim’s name as well. Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has any information about these crimes is asked to contact Det. Imparato at (203) 854-3190 or CImparato@NorwalkCT.org. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following:

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police Press Release)