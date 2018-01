1:15pm–#Stratford CT– Police on scene of a possible kidnapping at Honeyspot Motel. A woman called police and said she was kidnapped. Police Chief McNeill told me they are trying to sort all of this our. The area is cordoned off. My last text with the chief was at 1:57pm request update and/or on-camera interview when he or Captain Eaonnotti is available. The chief is very responsive to inquiries.