Stratford News: Voter Fraud Arrest

#Stratford CT–Troy Stevenson age 56 and Betty Chappell age 56 both from Bridgeport were arrested by warrant today for voter fraud. The pair was involved in alleged voter fraud by applying for absentee ballots during the November 2017 mayoral election in Stratford.

Chappell and Stevenson were charged with Forgery 2 nd Degree / 53a-139 and False Statement in Absentee Balloting / 9-359a. Chappell and Stevenson were released on a written PTA (promise to appear) and assigned a court date of 02/01/2018. The investigation was initiated when the Town Clerk’s Office noticed some discrepancies in absentee ballots signed out by the pair. At least two absentee ballots were determined to be forged and submitted by Stevenson and Chappell.