Bridgeport News: Arson Suspected In Fire

Fire Department UPDATE: At 0223 this morning, the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 1367 Reservoir Ave. Upon arrival units found fire on the outside of the building threating to extend to the interior. Quick operations by the members of the department held the damage to the exterior. Our Fire Marshal Division is working with Bridgeport Police to investigate the fire. The incident is being treated as suspicious with evidence at the scene suggesting that the fire may have been intentionally set. The working fire required a full 1st alarm assignment of 4 Engines, 2 Ladder Trucks, the Rescue Company, an Assistant Chief and Safety Officer. No injuries were reported to civilians or Fire Department members during the incident.