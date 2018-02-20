Governor Can’t Agree With President On Gun Control

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy released the following statement regarding an announcement made by President Trump this afternoon that he has directed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to draft regulations regarding bump stocks:

“Unfortunately, this has all the hallmarks of a classic bait-and-switch. We need more than just regulations – we need to make this the law. In Connecticut, we are going to pass a law banning bump stocks and we firmly believe that the federal government should do the same. The language in the legislation I proposed this session represents a strong, smart approach to this issue. I strongly urge federal officials, including President Trump, to take a look at our bill and implement similar legislation nationwide.”

Last month, Governor Malloy announced his intention file legislation this session banning bump stocks and other “rate of fire enhancements” in Connecticut through state statute. That legislation is Senate Bill 18, An Act Banning Rate of Fire Enhancements. It is currently pending in the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Public Safety and Security.

This press release is made possible by: