6:41pm–#Milford CT– Another building hit by a car but with slight damage this time at 33 New Haven Avenue which Google says is the SBC Restaurant and Beer Bar. The car is on it’s roof according to radio reports but the damage to the building is not as bad as the Crushed Grape.

