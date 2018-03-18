Norwalk News: Narcotics Arrest

On March15 2018, members of the Special Services Division conducted a surveillance operation in the. During this operation, Francis Bruno was observed conducting a narcotics transaction in the Taylor Avenue area. After observing Bruno committing several motor vehicle violations, officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of 497 Connecticut Avenue.

A Darien Police Department Canine Officer and Police Service Dog Kenny responded to the scene to assist. PSD Kenny indicated for the presence of the narcotic odor in Bruno’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded one hundred twenty-four grams of powdered cocaine. The cocaine was packaged in forty-eight separate bags of 1.15 gram and 3.7 gram weights. Bruno was in possession of $1439. Officers seized the cocaine, cash and Bruno’s vehicle. Bruno has an extensive criminal history to include narcotics sale arrests.

Arrested: Francis Bruno, 38 of 13 Commerce Street Norwalk Charge: Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell within 1500’ of a Public Housing Complex, No Tint Sticker, No Turn Signal (three counts) and Failure to Obey Stop Sign (two counts) Bond: $500,000

