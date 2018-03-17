Westport News: Credit Card Counterfeiting

#Westport CT– At approximately 11:00am on 3/15/18, officers were dispatched to a local liquor store on a report of a male that had just made a suspicious purchase. The store employee provided a description of the suspect and advised officers the suspect made a purchase with a Visa gift card. Another officer located a male matching the suspect description walk into a local restaurant and followed him inside. He overheard the suspect’s credit card purchase get declined. The officer approached the suspect and learned he had also made a purchase at another local liquor store just prior. The suspect was identified as Damion Hollis, 29, of Mount Vernon, NY. He was being driven from business to business by Jocelyn Torain, 30, of Mount Vernon, NY. Hollis was cooperative and provided officers the gift card used to make the purchases. The numbers imprinted on the front of the card did not match the credit card number encoded in the magnetic strip on the back, determining that it was a fraudulent manufactured card. Hollis and Torain were arrested and brought to headquarters. Hollis was charged with 3 counts of 53-128d Illegal Use of Credit Card, 2 counts of 53a-128g Receipt of Money/Goods/Services by Illegal Credit Card Use, 53a-128c(f)(g) Credit Card Counterfeiting/Forgery, 53a-125b Larceny 6 th and 53a-48 Conspiracy. He was released after posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 03/26/2018. Torain was charged with 53a-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Illegal Use of Credit Card). Torain had an active arrest warrant out of Stamford, CT. She was released to the custody of Stamford PD on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 03/26/18

