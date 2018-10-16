Bridgeport News: Two Apprehended In Manhunt

9:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– A routine traffic stop was anything but routine on Marriam Street (off Lindley Street). The driver and passenger fled on foot and the passengers in the backseat remained on scene. One was quickly apprehended. K-9 officer on the way to the scene located the second suspect matching the description in front of Scruples on North Avenue. He was arrested without incident. K-9 Uno was instrumental in locating the drugs that were tossed during the chase of the suspects and in the vehicle.