Four Adults, One Juvenile Taken Into Custody, After Stolen Car Crashes Into Cop Car

At approximately 4:11 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Pequot Avenue observed a
suspicious vehicle traveling on Westway Road. As the officer began to investigate, the vehicle
traveled at a high rate of speed down Old South Road. While the officer was traveling west on
Pequot Avenue the suspect vehicle swerved into his lane across the centerline and struck the
police car head-on. Three male subjects fled from the vehicle, while two female subjects
remained in the vehicle and were apprehended by responding officers.
Westport Police K-9 responded to assist with a track and led officers to the area of Westford
Drive. Officers set up a perimeter and located all three subjects in the area of Westford Drive.
Further investigation revealed that the vehicle they were operating was stolen from Waterbury.
Contents located in the stolen vehicle led to the discovery of several thefts to motor vehicles in
the area of Henderson Road, and a stolen Mercedes Benz from Cedar Road.
The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision with the police car.
(Fairfield Police Press Release)