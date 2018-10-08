Westport Police Make Drug Arrest, Seize Cash

#Westport CT–At approximately 1:30 October 6th, Corporal Kevin Smith observed a suspicious vehicle parked at Torno Hardware, 796 Post Road East, which was closed for business. One female and two males occupied the vehicle at the time and another party associated with the vehicle, later identified as Ninifa Ruiz, soon emerged from behind the building. While speaking with the occupants,

Corporal Smith detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the car. Back up officers arrived on scene to assist. The female occupant was in possession of a small amount of marijuana, for which she was issued an infraction. Ruiz was later found to be in possession of ecstasy pills. Cpl. Smith deployed his partner, K-9 Onyx, who indicated on the suspect vehicle. During a subsequent search of the car, officers discovered approximately $110,000 inside a backpack. None of the parties claimed the backpack or its contents, nor did they have any explanation for the excessive amount of cash.

Ninifa Ruiz, 30, of Everett, Massachusetts, was taken into custody and officers seized the ecstasy pills and money. Ruiz was transported to headquarters where she was charged with 21a-277 Sale of Hallucinogen and 21a-279(b) Possession of Controlled Substance/Hallucinogen. She was released after posting $7,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on October 16, 2018.

(Westport Police Press Release)