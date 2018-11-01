Bridgeport News: Man And Woman Shot Halloween Night

11:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A man and a woman were shot on Maplewood Avenue near Howard Avenue. This is breaking news and there isn’t a lot of info right now but witnesses told me they heard about ten shots fired. When I arrived a man was already in the ambulance and appeared to be unresponsive. Witnesses said the woman was leaning against a building but was already transported when I arrived. Witnesses did not see the shots fired but Maplewood Avenue had a number of shell casings in the middle of the road.