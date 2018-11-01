Free Healthcare, Social & Support Services to Neighbors Most in Need

St. Vincent’s Medical Center will host its fourth “Medical Mission at Home.” Nearly 400 volunteer medical staff and associates will offer medical exams, vaccinations, foot washing and podiatry services, haircuts, mammography exams, behavioral health services, connections to community providers, follow-up care, and more. All services will be offered free to individuals 18 years and older, and no insurance is required. St. Vincent’s is among the first Ascension health ministries to conduct a Medical Mission at Home, which concentrates on serving individuals who are homeless and un- or underinsured in our community.

WHEN: THIS SATURDAY, November 3, 2018, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: Cesar Batalla School, 606 Howard Avenue, Bridgeport, CT

This press release was made possible by