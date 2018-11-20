Norwalk News: Stabbing At The Courthouse

4:07pm–#Norwalk CT– Police officers were dispatched to the Norwalk Courthouse at 17 Belden Avenue. State Judicial Marshals had reported that the victim of a stabbing had collapsed inside the front doors of the courthouse. A search of the area was conducted for potential suspect(s) however no one is in custody at time.

Arriving officers located an 18-year-old male victim suffering from life threatening injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital. It was quickly determined that the stabbing had occurred across the street at 24 Belden Avenue. A search of the area was conducted for potential suspect(s) however no one is in custody at this time.

Norwalk Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded and began processing the crime scene and collecting evidence. Detectives are canvassing the area and ask that anyone with any information about this incident to call them at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at 203-854-3111.

