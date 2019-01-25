Fairfield News: Assault On A Disabled Person

On November 26, 2018, the parent of a male juvenile came to the Fairfield Police Department to file a report regarding injuries on his son. The parent reported that his autistic 15-year old son attends a school that works directly with autistic children and he has been attending school there for about 5 ½ years. The parent reported that on November 19, 2018 his son returned from school and he noticed some distinct injuries to the juvenile’s arm. After further investigation and review of surveillance footage pertaining to the bus transportation of the juvenile to his school, it was determined that injuries located on the juvenile were consistent with actions taken by the transportation aid over a period of time.

On 01/18/2019 Joseph Jean-Felix D.O.B. 06/21/1950, of Salem Street, Bridgeport, was arrested on a warrant outside of his home charging him with the crimes of Assault of an intellectually Disabled Person 5-counts, Unlawful Restraint 1st degree 5-counts, and Risk of Injury to A Minor 5-counts. He was held on $50,000 court set bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on January 25 th 2019.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)