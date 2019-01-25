Today’s 2nd Vehicle Fire

4:08pm–#Westport CT–The Westport Fire Department responded to report of a motor vehicle accident with a car on fire on Roseville Road. Arriving units found a 2 car motor vehicle accident with one car on fire. All occupants were out of the vehicles. The fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters and Westport EMS treated one patient who was injured. Westport EMS transported one patient to an area hospital. The Westport Police Department responded and provided traffic control. The last fire department unit cleared the scene at 5:05 pm.

(Westport Fire Department Press Release)