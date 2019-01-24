Westport News: Trash And Recycling Changes

Westport, CT – Director of Public Works Peter Ratkiewich announced today that the Westport Transfer Station, located at 300 Sherwood Island Connector, will NOT be accepting residential recycling the week of February 4 – 9. Additionally, for the safety of all Town residents, the Transfer Station will close at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 5.

Due to the complex nature of the Compactor #2 replacement project, residents are requested to hold back their recycling for the one week period while the compactor is being replaced. This will allow for the safe and efficient replacement of the compactor. The Public Works Department will be notifying all licensed refuse and recycling haulers of this temporary change in normal operating procedures.

The Department of Public Works thanks the residents of Westport for their anticipated cooperation as this necessary upgrade to the Transfer Station is completed.

Noiias de Westport

Westport, CT – Director de obras públicas Peter Ratkiewich anunció hoy que la estación de transferencia de Westport, ubicadas en 300 Sherwood Island Connector, no aceptará el reciclaje residencial la semana del 4 al 9 de febrero. Además, para la seguridad de todos los residentes de la ciudad, la estación de transferencia se cerrará a las 11:00 AM el martes, 5 de febrero.

Debido a la naturaleza compleja del compactador #2 proyecto de reemplazo, se recomienda a los residentes que retengan su reciclaje durante el período de una semana mientras el compactador se está reemplazado. Esto permitirá el reemplazo seguro del compactador. El Departamento de obras públicas notificará a todos los transportistas con licencia y reciclaje de este cambio temporal en los procedimientos operativos normales.

El Departamento de obras públicas agradece a los residentes de Westport por su cooperación anticipada, ya que esta actualización es necesaria para la estación de transferencia para completarlo.