Norwalk News: Remains Identified

#Norwalk CT–On April 18, 1996, human remains were found on Shea Island in Norwalk Harbor. No identification could be made at the time. Due to updates with the NGI fingerprint database run by the FBI, Lieutenant Weisgerber requested that the Latent Print Unit of the State of Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory re-examine the two developed fingerprints from the human remains. On February 14, 2019, Lieutenant Weisgerber received a call from Latent Print Examiner Anthony Villanueva that a positive identification had been made to the right ring finger. Landberto Quintero was identified as the man found on Shea Island in 1996. Anyone with any information about Mr. Quintero is asked to contact Lieutenant Weisgerber at 203-854-3164 or aweisgerber@norwalkct.org.

(Norwalk Police Press Release)

Noticias de Norwalk: Restos fueron identificados

#Norwalk CT – El 18 de abril de 1996, encontraron restos humanos en la isla de Shea en el puerto de Norwalk. No se podría hacer ninguna identificación en ese momento. Debido a las actualizaciones con la base de datos de huellas dactilares NGI dirigido por el FBI, el teniente Weisgerber solicitó que la unidad de impresión huellas del laboratorio de ciencias forenses del estado de Connecticut reexamine las dos huellas dactilares desarrolladas de los restos humanos. El 14 de febrero de 2019, el teniente Weisgerber recibió una llamada del examinador latente Anthony Villanueva, le dijo que se había hecho una identificación positiva en el dedo anular derecho. Landberto Quintero fue identificado como el hombre encontrado en la isla de Shea en 1996. Cualquier persona con cualquier información sobre el Sr. Quintero se le pide que contacte a la teniente Weisgerber en 203-854-3164 o aweisgerber@norwalkct.org.