Norwalk Police Officer Of The Year

#Norwalk CT–The Norwalk Police Department is proud to announce Officer Julio Rodriguez as the recipient of the 2018 Norwalk Police Department Officer of the Year. He was recognized at the annual Norwalk Police Awards, which was held on February 7, 2019. Please see the below write-up from Deputy Chief James Walsh.

Officer Julio Rodriguez of the Special Services Division has been assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bridgeport Resident Office, as the Norwalk Police Department’s Task Force Officer for several years. During his tenure in this assignment, Officer Rodriguez has become the senior Task Force Officer of his unit. Officer Julio Rodriguez has earned consistent praise and statements of professional respect from both his DEA supervisors, fellow Task Force Officers and Agents, other members of law enforcement, and representatives of the United States Attorney’s Office. His casework has resulted in the seizure of significant amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine and crystal methamphetamine from the streets of Norwalk and southwestern Connecticut. In 2018, Officer Rodriguez participated in numerous DEA and joint agency narcotics investigations, two of which deserve special mention because of their significant impact on the City of Norwalk.

In March of 2018, Officer Rodriguez and the DEA initiated an investigation targeting members of Mexican drug cartels operating here in Norwalk and in the greater Norwalk area. The investigation took on the form of a Title III wiretap investigation, spearheaded by Officer Rodriguez. Officer Rodriguez maintained liaisons with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and organized both telephone and physical surveillance on the cartel members and associates. As a result, a significant regional narcotics distribution operation was disrupted.

In June of 2018, Officer Rodriguez culminated an investigation into Charles Thelusma a prolific drug dealer who was a major source of heroin and fentanyl into the City Of Norwalk in 2017 and 2018. The arrest of Thelusma was the result of a joint investigation with the DEA and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division.

These two high profile 2018 cases are only a snapshot of Officer Julio Rodriguez’s efforts to remove narcotics from the City of Norwalk. Both cases dismantled dangerous distribution operations and removed a significant amount of deadly narcotics from the neighborhoods of Norwalk, undoubtedly saving lives. Officer Julio Rodriquez’s professionalism and dedication to the City Of Norwalk has had a profound impact on large scale narcotic dealing and has vastly improved the quality of life for all residents.