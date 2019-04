2019-04-11 @ 11:50am–#Bridgeport CT– A naked man got out his silver SUV at Stop and Shop at 2145 Fairfield Avenue, relieved himself and got back in the SUV which is now parked near the fence by Popeyes. Police are investigating.

2019-04-11 @ 11:50 am–#Bridgeport CT– Un hombre desnudo salio de su SUV en Stop and Shop por la 2145 Fairfield Avenue, se alivió y regresó al SUV y ahora está estacionado cerca a Popeyes. La policía está investigando.