Norwalk PAL Scholarships

The Norwalk Police Activities League (PAL) announces applications are available for their 2019 Public Safety Scholarships. All Norwalk residents currently attending a Norwalk high school are eligible to apply. Students must be a graduating senior in good standing and plan to attend an accredited college or university in 2019. Up to four (4) $2500 scholarships may be awarded.

Requirements include: A minimum 3.0 Grade Point Average. A letter of acceptance from an accredited college or university. Current high school transcript addressed to PAL. Three letters of recommendation and an essay on why the student is choosing a course of study in Public Safety or related field.

Applications are available at police headquarters as well as on the Norwalk PAL website (www.norwalkpal.org). Applications must be received by June 30th, 2019. For more information contact Fran Di Meglio: dimegliofran@aol.com.

