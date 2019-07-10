Crown Cafe – Even A Simple Bacon Egg And Cheese Is Done Right!

#Bridgeport CT–Third generation owners Craig and Richard Nichio are third generation owners of the Crown Cafe, located at 2200 Madison Avenue. The cafe is much larger than photos usually depict with plenty of seating inside. There is a full delicatessen and meat market inside.

We visited the cafe and wanted to see how the brothers handle a simple bacon, egg and cheese. Well, the didn’t disappoint. The sandwich is a full two eggs with plenty of bacon. It doesn’t seem complicated but so many places use just one egg. A local chain has them but the bun dwarfs the contents! Craig said when his father first closed the market many years ago he became a truck driver and found the same thing at delis, more bun than content. He said when he Richard re-opened the cafe they would have generous portions.

You gotta try it for yourself!