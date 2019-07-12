Forza Ristorante – Not Your Typical Italian Restaurant

Today we stopped by Forza Ristorante at 3171 Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport (across from Taco Loco). Inside it had a clean, sleek modern look. There is seating on the outdoor patio but unlike most restaurants in Black Rock there is plenty of free off street parking. Very clean. The ristorante is not your typical Italian restaurant with the standard food. Although you can find many of your favorite Italian dishes, many of the dishes are lighter and they also offer sandwiches. Freshness is the key.

Eric, the owner prepared for me a dish he calles Shrimp Colasacco. As Eric made it he told me about how he named the dish after racer Joe Colasacco. The restaurant has a Formula One theme. Shrimp Colasacco is a great summertime dish and was put together well and timely, each ingredient needing to be placed in at the right time including asparagus, shallot, tomato, and spinach, keeping the fresh flavor of the ingredients.

Patrick is the general manager, some of you may know as the owner of the O Bar in Fairfield. It’s clear from talking with Eric and Patrick that they are passionate about what they’re doing at Forza, and it certainly does show.