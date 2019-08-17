Defibrillator Donated To Westpory

#Westport, CT: August 14, 2019 – Members of the Kings Highway Elementary School presented the town of Westport with an AED (automated external defibrillator) to be located in the newly constructed restrooms at Compo Beach South.

The AED was donated by Wallingford-based organization, In a Heartbeat, which received more than $3,000 in donations from Kings Highway School’s annual Variety Show recently held in June.

In a Heartbeat’s mission is to prevent death from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and sudden cardiac arrest by raising awareness, enabling research, and donating automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to places that need them. For more information about In a Heartbeat, visit www.inaheartbeat.org