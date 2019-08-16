Norwalk News: Gym Owner Accused Of Sexual Assault

Norwalk, CT- Norwalk Detectives arrested Jose “Calasanz” Martinez, 66 of Norwalk at police headquarters today. Martinez turned himself in on active warrant that charges him with Sexual Assault 4. Norwalk Detectives received complaint from the female victim on July 28, 2019. The victim stated that she was assaulted July 27, 2019, while exercising at the Calasanz Martial Arts and Fitness Studio at 507 Westport Avenue.

The victim stated that while doing core strengthening at his studio, Martinez sexually assaulted her and attempted to have intercourse with her. Based upon the investigation an arrest warrant was issued for Jose Martinez. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fitzmaurice at 203-854-3180 or dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following: Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police press release)