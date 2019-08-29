Norwalk Police Need Your Help

The Norwalk Police Department is investigating an evading accident that occurred on July 31, 2019, at the Shorehaven Mobile Gas Station at 219 East Avenue. The women in the photo is a person of interest in this hit and run. Anyone that can identify her is asked to contact Officer Boyd at 203-854-3051 or tbpyd@norwalkct.org. Anonymous

tips can be left at any of the following:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)