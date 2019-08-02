Stratford News: Library Monday Matinees

The Stratford Library’s popular “Monday Matinees” series continues with a screening of the recent Academy Award winner, “Free Solo” on August 5 at noon. The series, which presents recent, popular films twice monthly on Monday afternoons, is free and open to the public. “Free Solo” is a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of the free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world's most famous rock, the 3,000ft El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope. Celebrated as one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, Honnold’s climb set the ultimate standard: perfection or death. Succeeding in this challenge, Honnold enters his story in the annals of human achievement. “Free Solo” is both an edge-of-your seat thriller and an inspiring portrait of an athlete who exceeded the current understanding of human physical and mental potential. The result is a triumph of the human spirit. “Free Solo” was named “Best Documentary” at the 2019 Academy Awards. It is rated PG-13 and runs 97 minutes. Movies in the “Monday Matinees” series are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room. The summer session of “Monday Matinees” concludes with this screening and will return in September. The fall schedule of films will be announced soon. For further information, call the Library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

