A Silver Alert has been issued for Sokombi Mwilambwe, who described as a 29 year-old, female who is 5’-5” tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black top with a gray sweater and black pants with a white bag and black suitcase. She was last seen on October 4, 2019, on Water Street in Norwalk. She suffers from mental health issues and is endangered. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts or who observes her is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3114 or dial 911. (Norwalk Police Press Release)