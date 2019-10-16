Stratford News: Clean Up In Produce!

POLICE UPDATE: On 10-16-2019 at approximately 1156 am the Stratford Police Department responded to Big Y supermarket on Hawley Lane to investigate a car that struck the building. Upon

arrival Officers found that a car drove through the front bay door and struck a customer. The injured customer was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

