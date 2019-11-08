Veterans Honored

HARTFORD, CT] – On Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Wall of Honor in Hartford, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will present service medals to Specialist Third Class (SP-3) Calvin J. Manship of East Hartford in recognition of his service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. SP-3 Manship served for over a year overseas, where his most significant duty assignment was serving with Headquarters Company, 11th Airborne Division.

The medals being awarded to SP-3 Manship are the Good Conduct (Army) Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; Combat Infantry Badge; and Parachutist Badge.

