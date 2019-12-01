Governor Announce Special Elections

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has scheduled Tuesday, January 14, 2020 as the date to hold special elections to fill two vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives, including:

· the 48th Assembly District, which consists of portions of Colchester, Lebanon, Mansfield, and Windham. The seat was most recently held by Linda Orange, who passed away on November 20; and

· the 132nd Assembly District, which consists of portions of Fairfield. The seat was most recently held by Brenda Kupchick, who resigned on November 22.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within ten days of a vacancy in the General Assembly and a special election must be held exactly 46 days after the date the writ was issued. Governor Lamont issued the writs for the 48th Assembly District and the 132nd Assembly District today.

