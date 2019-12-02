Governor Urges Caution On First Winter Storm

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is urging people in Connecticut to use caution as the first significant winter storm of the season begins impacting the state.

The forecast as of Sunday afternoon shows that moderate to briefly heavy snow at times will develop across Connecticut during the afternoon and it will mix with sleet and rain by the evening. Moderate precipitation will continue during Sunday evening and is anticipated to change over to rain by midnight. Light rain will impact the state during the Monday morning rush hour, with light snow developing around noon. Light to moderate snow will continue through Monday night and remain through Tuesday morning, causing some snow and slush patches and black ice on many roads.

“While it might get a bit nasty out at times, we appear to be dodging the brunt of this storm as it moves a bit more to the north and northwest than originally anticipated. Still, we are urging everyone to use caution, especially considering this is the first significant snowfall of the season,” Governor Lamont said. “If you don’t need to head out tonight, try to stay in. If you must travel, use caution, drive slow, and if you see a plow truck on the road do not pass them and leave them enough space to allow them to do their jobs. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.”

Although the state Emergency Operations Center is not anticipated to be fully activated as of Sunday afternoon, emergency management staff will be at the center beginning early Monday morning to monitor the storm and respond accordingly.

The governor is reminding Connecticut residents of the following resources his office provides to make sure everyone is informed anytime there are significant weather events:

· CTPrepares website: The CTPrepares website contains several emergency preparedness resources, including tips on what people should do before, during, and after certain types of emergency situations. It also contains a list of important contact information that might be useful during a weather event, including the phone numbers for every utility company in the state in case an outage needs to be reported. In addition, announcements from the governor related to significant weather events are posted as they happen in the “News” section. The website is located at ct.gov/CTPrepares.

· CTPrepares mobile app: The CTPrepares mobile app is essentially a mirror image of the website but was specifically designed for mobile devices. Download it for free on iPhones and iPads at the Apple App Store, and on Android devices at the Google Play Store.

· Governor Lamont’s Twitter account: Throughout the duration of any weather emergency, Governor Lamont will continue to provide updates through his Twitter account, @GovNedLamont.

· DEMHS Twitter account: The staff at the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security also post updates on Twitter during emergency events. Their account is @CTDEMHS.

