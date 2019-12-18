Norwalk Police Need Your Help

#Norwalk Detectives need your help identifying a female theft suspect. She fraudulently used credit cards that had been stolen during a burglary on 11-30-19. Anyone who knows her identity or has information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Downer at 203-854-3182. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)