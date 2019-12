2019-12-12@12:36am–#Westport CT–#Fairfield CT– A armed carjacking occurred in Westport and the pursuit came to an end in Fairfield on Sturgess and Unquowa Road. Speeds on the I-95 reached of 90mph. A number of Westport Police cars were rammed by the fleeing car, one cruiser had to be towed to the scene.