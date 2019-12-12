Westport News: Cleaning Equipment Makes Mess During Fire

The Westport Fire Department Emergency Communications Center received a report of a fire

on the second floor of a mixed occupancy building. The fire department responded with 4

Engines, a Rescue Truck, a Shift Commander, and a Safety Officer. Arriving companies found

smoke coming from a second floor window. Engine 2 made access to the second floor and

found a jewelry cleaning machine had been inadvertently placed on a hot stove. The machine

had caught fire but was quickly extinguished. Firefighters ventilated the smoke from the

building.

The Norwalk and Wilton Fire Department’s responded to assist at the scene but were released

prior to arrival. The Fairfield Fire Department provided station coverage during the incident.

The Westport Police Department provided traffic control and Westport EMS was on standby.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.