Fairfield News: Fire Service Career Opportunities

The Town of Fairfield Fire Department invites candidates interested in a public safety career to participate in testing for Firefighting positions with the Fairfield Fire Department and 14 other departments statewide.

Fire service careers are opportunities to work with men and women committed to service to the community. Firefighters provide important lifesaving services including firefighting, emergency medical service, technical rescue, and hazardous material response. Applications may be submitted on-line. To apply, visit: https://iosolutions.com/product/connecticut-firefighter-testing-consortium-application-2/ and find the job application for the Connecticut Firefighter Consortium Testing Through successful participation in a written examination and interview process, applicants will qualify for up to 15 departments across Connecticut. Please see the attachment for additional details or call this office.

