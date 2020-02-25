Bridgeport News: Cops Rescue 2 From Burning Car

2020-02-25@4:11am–#Bridgeport CT– How about some likes for the two officers who risked their own safety to rescue two from a burning car on Chopsey Hill near the 8/25 on-ramp. The car hit a tree and an officer happened upon the crash and immediately radioed Emergency Communications for the firefighters. They quickly got the driver out but had trouble getting the person out of the back seat. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. Say what you will about Bridgeport but this was a fantastic display of heroism.